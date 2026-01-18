'Plane Mein Bomb': Bagdogra Airport Issues Statement, Says Aircraft Moved To Isolation Bay For Thorough Search

MENAFN - Live Mint) An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra, West Bengal, was diverted to Lucknow Airport earlier in the morning after a bomb threat was reported. In a statement to news agency ANI, the Bagdogra airport director said the aircraft landed safely in Lucknow at 09.17 am and, upon landing, was moved to an isolation bay where security agencies conducted thorough searches.

“Today, IndiGo flight 6E-6650 from Delhi to Bagdogra made an emergency landing at Lucknow Airport following a bomb threat. A handwritten note stating 'Plane mein bomb' (bomb in the plane) was found on a tissue paper in the aircraft's lavatory. The ATC received information about the threat at approximately 08.46 am. The aircraft diverted and landed safely in Lucknow at 09.17 am.

There were 238 people on board, including 222 adult passengers, eight infants, and seven crew members (two pilots and five cabin crew). Upon landing, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay where security agencies, including the BDS and CISF, conducted a thorough search,” the director said.

Following the incident, all passengers were safely evacuated and thoroughly scanned after the flight landed at approximately 09:17 am. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) received information about the bomb threat at around 08:46 am on 18 January. In line with safety protocols, security agencies carried out standard checks.

The aircraft was carrying 230 people on board, including 222 adults, 8 infants, 2 pilots, and 5 cabin crew members. According to Flightradar24 data, the Airbus A321-251NX had departed at 07:46 am but made a mid-air U-turn to land at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

