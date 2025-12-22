ESIC Urges Employers To Register Under SPREE Scheme Before Dec 31
The initiative is aimed at expanding social security coverage and encouraging voluntary compliance among establishments.
Circular on Social Security Code Implementation
On December 11, 2025, ESIC issued a circular referencing the implementation of the Code on Social Security, 2020. The circular urged organisations to prioritise compliance and ensure that employees are brought under the ESIC framework to avail medical and financial benefits envisaged under the Code.
Key Compliance Requirements Highlighted
The December 11 circular emphasised that all establishments meeting the prescribed criteria should register with ESIC without delay. This includes educational and medical institutions, thereby extending coverage to employees in these sectors.
Employers were advised to ensure immediate registration of establishments, enrolment of all eligible employees, and adherence to the revised definition of wages, which includes basic pay, dearness allowance and retaining allowance, where applicable.
Online registration was made available through the Shram Suvidha Portal and the ESIC Employer Portal. Employers were cautioned to act promptly to avoid potential non-compliance.
Subsequent Clarification by ESIC
However, in a follow-up circular issued on December 18, 2025, ESIC clarified the scope and intent of the SPREE initiative.
The corporation stated that the full implementation of the Code on Social Security can take place only after the Central Government notifies the detailed rules and regulations under the Code.
ESIC clarified that the earlier circular dated December 11 was intended primarily to create awareness among employers during the SPREE campaign, rather than to signal immediate enforcement of all provisions of the Social Security Code.
Focus on Awareness and Voluntary Compliance
With the December 31 deadline for SPREE approaching, ESIC has reiterated its emphasis on awareness-building and voluntary registration, while noting that statutory enforcement of the Social Security Code will follow once the necessary subordinate legislation is notified.
