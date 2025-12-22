Taraf And Masdar City Join Forces To Launch Fay Hills Masterplan And Its First Village, Fay Gardens

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,December 2025 – Taraf, the real estate division of Yas Holding, and Masdar City, Abu Dhabi's pioneering sustainable urban district, are joining forces to develop Fay Hills, a 153-acre residential masterplan designed around sustainability, wellness, and human-centred living.

Set within Masdar City, Fay Hills will comprise four interconnected residential villages linked by shaded green corridors, landscaped parks, and curated water features. The development blends Taraf's design-led approach with Masdar City's proven sustainability framework to create a calm, balanced, and future-ready community.

As part of the joint venture, the partners have also launched Fay Gardens, the first village and Phase One of the masterplan. Spanning 33 acres, Fay Gardens will introduce 130 design-led 4-6 bedroom villas, organised around three signature parks Terra, Aria, and Azura each offering unique social, active, and serene lifestyle experiences. The neighbourhood reflects the core philosophy of Fay Hills: walkable streets, abundant greenery, shaded communal spaces, and seamless indoor–outdoor living.

Low Ping, Group CEO of Yas Holding, said:“Our joint venture with Masdar City marks an important milestone for Taraf. Fay Hills reflects our shared ambition to shape communities where design, wellbeing, and innovation enrich everyday life. This development brings a new level of quality and calm to modern living in Abu Dhabi.”

Ahmed Baghoum, CEO of Masdar City, said:“This partnership brings together Taraf's design vision and Masdar City's sustainability expertise to deliver a residential community that exemplifies low-carbon living. Fay Hills strengthens our commitment to creating inclusive, future-focused neighbourhoods.”

Fay Hills will offer a curated mix of villas and townhouses across walkable neighbourhood clusters, enriched with extensive green spaces, pocket parks, and community amenities that support an active, nature-connected lifestyle. This development reinforces Masdar City's leadership in sustainable urban living and reflects Taraf's and Yas Holding's ongoing commitment to shaping thoughtful, design-led communities that create long-term value for Abu Dhabi.