From Labs To The Battlefield: How Elite RF's Amplifiers Are Powering Tomorrow's Defense Systems

MENAFN - GetNews) When defense programs look for high-power RF amplifier systems that will give consistent RF output under extreme environmental conditions, many of them now end up at the same address in suburban Illinois. Inside Elite RF's 25,000-square-foot facility in Hanover Park, engineers are building a new class of solid-state RF amplifiers that are moving quickly from research labs into front-line military platforms.







Elite RF was founded in 2014 by a team of former Motorola engineering leaders, and that background shows in the way the company approaches design: tight process discipline, block design approach for scalability, hands on RF power engineering experience, and an insistence on controlling every step in-house. The company designs and manufactures solid-state RF amplifiers and high-power microwave generators covering 1 MHz to 40 GHz and power levels up to 100 kW, which makes its systems suitable for everything from radar development to operational defense missions.

Where the company has gained attention from defense primes is in the L-band, C-band, S-band and X-band categories. These spectrums have become vital in modern radar, counter-UAS systems, and surveillance networks. Elite RF's engineering group has developed 17 kW S-band systems operating between 2.7 and 3.1 GHz, along with C-band units in the 5 to 10 kW class that cover 5.4 to 5.9 GHz. These amplifiers are built with redundancy at the RF module level, along with safety layers for high VSWR, temperature extremes, and over-current events. Defense integrators can choose either air-cooled or water-cooled configurations depending on the platform.

The shift toward GaN-based designs has been another turning point. Solid-state designs based on GaN devices deliver much higher power density than traditional tube-based systems and sustain their performance over long operational periods. This is a major reason Elite RF has become a supplier to several U.S. defense contractors. These systems are built for mission critical environments where downtime is unacceptable, and maintenance windows are limited.

“Customers in the defense space are pushing for more efficiency and higher reliability, especially in mid-band radar applications,” said Tim Avicola, Elite RF's President and CEO, in an earlier briefing.“Our move into these power levels and frequency ranges grew directly out of that demand.”

Beyond radar and electronic warfare, Elite RF's technology has also found a steady role in scientific and industrial programs. The company's 2.45 GHz, 6 kW and 12 kW microwave generator has become one of its most widely deployed systems, with operational lifetimes exceeding 100,000 hours. These units show up in semiconductor manufacturing, plasma research, materials processing, and even the fast-growing lab-grown diamond industry.

A notable part of Elite RF's model is how closely its engineers work with system integrators. Instead of sending customers through layers of sales filters, the company encourages direct technical communication with design engineers. That approach, supported by ISO 9001:2015 processes and ongoing upgrades toward AS9100 REVD and ISO 13485:2016, allows the team to move quickly from concept to prototype and then into production.

In a defense landscape where the demand for high-power, field-ready RF systems continues to grow, Elite RF has carved out a space by pairing technical rigor with practical design choices. The result is a portfolio of RF amplifiers and microwave generators that performs equally well in R&D laboratories and in deployed radar arrays and counter-drone systems.

For defence programs seeking power, stability, and engineering depth from a U.S.-based supplier, Elite RF is becoming an increasingly familiar name.

About Elite RF

Elite RF LLC designs and manufactures solid-state RF power amplifiers and microwave generators for defense, aerospace, communications, medical, and research applications. Based in Hanover Park, Illinois, the company delivers engineered systems that cover 1 MHz to 40 GHz and up to 100 kW output power, built with precision, reliability, and a genuine commitment to performance.