New Report Finds Security And Data Privacy Are Top Priorities For EMEA Leaders Moving Agentic AI From Pilot To Production

Dynatrace, the leading AI-powered observability platform, has today released the regional findings of The Pulse of Agentic AI 2026. The inaugural survey of 919 senior global leaders responsible for agentic AI implementation reveals that enterprises are not stalling because they doubt AI, but because they cannot yet govern, validate, or safely scale autonomous systems.

For the 438 EMEA leaders surveyed, EMEA-based organizations consider security and data privacy (53%) as critical to moving agentic AI projects from pilot to production.



EMEA and AMER anticipate higher ROI from agentic AI in supply chain and logistics, but lower ROI in cybersecurity and data processing compared to APAC.

EMEA is least impacted by skilled staff shortages for agentic AI (39%), compared with 51% in AMER and 46% in APAC.

EMEA respondents prioritize data quality checks and human review as top AI validation measures equally (47%).

When measuring agentic AI success, EMEA prioritizes end-user and customer adoption and satisfaction (45%) more than organizations in APAC (43%) and Americas (34%). Monitoring training and data quality in agentic AI development is the top use of observability (66%) for EMEA organizations, as well as detecting real-time anomalies during implementation (60%) and optimizing resource usage and efficiency in operations (57%).

EMEA-focused findings include:

“For EMEA organizations, our data shows that security and data privacy are essential criteria for transitioning AI projects from pilot to production,” said Rob Van Lubek, VP EMEA at Dynatrace.“Leaders across EMEA are prioritizing user adoption, customer uptake and satisfaction. At the same time, it is clear that deploying agentic AI projects with a secure-by-design approach is as important for these organizations as achieving customer-focused innovation.”

Methodology

This report is based on a global survey of 919 senior leaders and decision makers directly involved in or responsible for agentic AI development and implementation in large enterprises with annual revenues of $100 million or more. It was conducted and analyzed by Qualtrics partner Y2 Analytics on behalf of Dynatrace during November and December 2025. The sample included 206 respondents in the US, 85 in Latin America, 380 in Europe, 81 in the Middle East, and 196 in Asia Pacific.

Autonomous operations hit inflection point: New agentic AI report reveals what's fueling scale (and blocking it)

