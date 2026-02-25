403
New Report Finds Security And Data Privacy Are Top Priorities For EMEA Leaders Moving Agentic AI From Pilot To Production
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Over half of EMEA leaders consider security and data privacy essential to agentic AI projects, alongside customer adoption and satisfaction
Dynatrace, the leading AI-powered observability platform, has today released the regional findings of The Pulse of Agentic AI 2026. The inaugural survey of 919 senior global leaders responsible for agentic AI implementation reveals that enterprises are not stalling because they doubt AI, but because they cannot yet govern, validate, or safely scale autonomous systems. For the 438 EMEA leaders surveyed, EMEA-based organizations consider security and data privacy (53%) as critical to moving agentic AI projects from pilot to production. EMEA-focused findings include:
EMEA and AMER anticipate higher ROI from agentic AI in supply chain and logistics, but lower ROI in cybersecurity and data processing compared to APAC.
EMEA is least impacted by skilled staff shortages for agentic AI (39%), compared with 51% in AMER and 46% in APAC.
EMEA respondents prioritize data quality checks and human review as top AI validation measures equally (47%).
When measuring agentic AI success, EMEA prioritizes end-user and customer adoption and satisfaction (45%) more than organizations in APAC (43%) and Americas (34%).
Monitoring training and data quality in agentic AI development is the top use of observability (66%) for EMEA organizations, as well as detecting real-time anomalies during implementation (60%) and optimizing resource usage and efficiency in operations (57%).
