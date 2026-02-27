Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ethiopian Prime Minister Visits Victory Park In Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

2026-02-27 02:04:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. A delegation from Ethiopia led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali visited the Victory Park in Baku, on February 27, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Prime Minister.

Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed Ali laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

The official was briefed on the park, which commemorates the historic Victory and honors the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, paying tribute to the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs.

Trend News Agency

