Uzbekistan Boosts Infrastructure Ambitions With UK Funding Deal
“We discussed Uzbekistan's ongoing economic reforms aimed at further improving the investment climate and strengthening the role of the private sector in driving sustainable growth,” Saidov stated.
He added that the signed memorandum will enable the parties to leverage UKEF's financial instruments for the implementation of priority infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan.
UK Export Finance is the United Kingdom's export credit agency, providing government-backed loans, guarantees, and insurance to support British companies in international markets and facilitate overseas infrastructure and industrial projects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment