Uzbekistan, UK Seal Deals On Joint Initiatives

2026-02-27 02:04:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 27. Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Yvette Cooper signed a package of memoranda of understanding aimed at advancing joint projects, the Uzbek foreign minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“The talks focused on strengthening comprehensive bilateral cooperation across priority areas, including trade and investment, sustainable infrastructure development, energy partnership, and regional connectivity,” he stated.

According to Saidov, the signed memoranda are designed to accelerate practical, results-oriented collaboration through the implementation of joint initiatives, the effective use of green finance instruments, and the expansion of educational and academic exchanges between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Bakhtiyor Saidov is in London to participate in the first ministerial meeting of the Central Asia–United Kingdom format. During the visit, he also held meetings with senior officials from the UK Foreign Office and representatives of leading British business circles.

Trend News Agency

