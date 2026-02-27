Uzbekistan, UK Seal Deals On Joint Initiatives
“The talks focused on strengthening comprehensive bilateral cooperation across priority areas, including trade and investment, sustainable infrastructure development, energy partnership, and regional connectivity,” he stated.
According to Saidov, the signed memoranda are designed to accelerate practical, results-oriented collaboration through the implementation of joint initiatives, the effective use of green finance instruments, and the expansion of educational and academic exchanges between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Bakhtiyor Saidov is in London to participate in the first ministerial meeting of the Central Asia–United Kingdom format. During the visit, he also held meetings with senior officials from the UK Foreign Office and representatives of leading British business circles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment