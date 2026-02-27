Russian Attack Port Infrastructure In Odesa Region Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba stated this on Telegram.

"As a result of the attack, damage to infrastructure facilities, warehouse and production premises, as well as company equipment has been recorded. Fires broke out at certain locations, including containers with food products," the statement reads.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Rescuers extinguished the fires.

Relevant services are working at the scene.

Kuleba noted that the enemy continues to strike maritime logistics. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 694 port infrastructure facilities and more than 150 civilian vessels have been damaged or destroyed.

"Despite this, the Ukrainian maritime corridor is operating – more than 176 million tonnes of cargo have been handled, including over 150 million tonnes of grain. Despite the attacks, we are fulfilling our food security guarantees," the statement says.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on February 26, an energy facility in the south of Odesa region was damaged as a result of a Russian attack.