War Update: 230 Combat Engagements On Front Line Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Most Active

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile strikes on Ukrainian territory using 44 missiles, carried out 80 airstrikes dropping 268 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,607 kamikaze drones, and conducted 3,154 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, including 71 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes with guided bombs on settlements including Oleksandrohrad in Donetsk region; Ivanivka, Lisne, Malomykhailivka, Pysantsi, and Pokrovske in Dnipropetrovsk region; and Verkhnia Tersa, Tersianka, Zelene, Shevchenkivske, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Kopani, Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, and Veselianka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of personnel and three other important targets of the Russian invaders.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack over the past day. The enemy carried out four airstrikes, dropping eleven guided bombs, and conducted 112 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, six of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyn a sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions 13 times in the areas of Starytsia, Pishchane, Kruhle, Nesterne, Chuhunivka, and toward Zelene and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, six enemy attacks took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions near Kruhlakivka and toward Kurylivka, Bohuslavka, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times, attempting to advance toward Chervonyi Stav, Novoiehorivka, Drobysheve, Stavky, Lyman, and in the areas of Zarichne and Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Yampil and Zakytne and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces twice attempted to advance toward Ukrainian positions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 24 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 50 offensive actions by the aggressor near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Muravka, Filiia, and toward Bilitske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, and Novopidhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions ten times near Ternove, Zlahoda, and toward Verbove, Vyshneve, and Oleksandrohrad.

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy attempted to advance 35 times toward Ukrainian defensive positions near Dobropillia, Huliaipole, and toward Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, and Charivne.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded on the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske axes.

No signs of the formation of offensive groupings by the aggressor were detected on the Volyn and Polissia axes.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022, to February 27, 2026, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,265,130 personnel, including 1,280 over the past day.

