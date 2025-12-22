Quomarkets Gains UAE License, Expanding Its Regulatory Framework

MENAFN - GetNews) The award-winning global brokerage strengthens its compliance architecture with a newly secured UAE license, reinforcing governance and trader protection.







DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - QuoMarkets, an award-winning, multi-licensed global brokerage, has announced the expansion of its regulatory framework through the addition of a UAE license, marking a major milestone in the company's growth and its commitment to strengthening trader protection and regulatory depth.

The UAE license has been secured through TRADEQUOMARKETS FINANCIAL SERVICES L.L.C, an active UAE-registered entity established on 05 May 2025 and headquartered at Office 601, Business Tower, Business Village, Dubai. The entity operates under a regulated structure designed to meet the UAE's evolving financial compliance standards, further reinforcing the company's credibility as a globally compliant brokerage.

As financial markets evolve and traders demand higher levels of trust, oversight, and operational integrity, the company continues to invest in building a regulatory framework aligned with international best practices. The addition of the UAE license strengthens its multi-license status and enhances its ability to offer a secure, well-supervised trading environment across key global regions.

The expansion into the UAE regulatory landscape reflects the firm's long-term strategy to deepen its international presence while reinforcing confidence among traders who prioritise strong governance, transparency, and compliance discipline. With leadership under Chief Executive Officer Patrick Czerka, the UAE entity supports broader objectives of operational accountability and structured oversight.

The UAE's growing prominence as a global financial hub makes this regulatory step particularly strategic. By establishing regulated operations in Dubai, QuoMarkets aligns itself with a jurisdiction recognised for its stringent financial expectations, positioning the firm among the industry's most forward-looking and compliance-driven brokers.

Operating through regulated entities allows the firm to implement enhanced governance controls, clearer operational processes, and stronger compliance monitoring, all of which contribute to increased client confidence and long-term market trust.

This regulatory milestone directly supports the company's core mission: to provide traders with a safe, transparent, and technologically advanced platform supported by clearly defined governance standards and multi-jurisdictional oversight.

With the addition of the UAE license, key pillars of client protection are strengthened, including compliance oversight, operational transparency, fund security standards, and consistent supervision designed to promote fair and ethical market practices.

As a multi-licensed, award-winning brokerage, the company enters its next chapter with a clear message to the global trading community: trust, safety, and innovation remain central to everything it delivers.

About QuoMarkets

QuoMarkets is a global, multi-licensed brokerage firm delivering transparent, high-performance trading services to clients worldwide. The company operates across multiple jurisdictions, combining advanced trading technology with structured governance and compliance frameworks to support a secure and reliable trading environment.