Austrian Government Party Anti-Muslim Social Media Post Draws Fury
(MENAFN) A divisive social media message from Austria's governing Austrian People's Party (OVP) has triggered fierce condemnation from political leaders nationwide after the post promoted inflammatory anti-Muslim sentiment.
The OVP's official social media channels distributed content claiming "two-thirds of people find it difficult to live alongside Muslims," prompting immediate backlash from opposition parties and coalition partners alike across Austria's fractured political landscape.
Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer, representing the Social Democratic Party (SPO), issued a direct apology to Muslim communities, specifically addressing Bosnian Austrians who comprise a significant portion of the nation's Islamic population.
"Austrians of Bosnian origin have for decades worked in hospitals, trade and industry and are an integral part of this country," Marterbauer stated.
"I apologize. This is not who we are."
Yannick Shetty from liberal opposition party NEOS, The New Austria condemned the messaging as both ethically and strategically flawed, arguing such rhetoric damages Austria's social fabric. Characterizing the post as "fundamentally wrong and politically clumsy," Shetty cautioned that treating all Muslims as "suspect" only escalates dangerous communal tensions.
The Greens, The Green Alternative leader Leonore Gewessler delivered scathing criticism, declaring the post unworthy of the chancellor's political organization.
"It is shameful that people who have lived, worked and contributed to our society for decades are forced to read something like this," she declared.
The controversy erupts as European nations grapple with rising nationalist sentiment and heated debates surrounding immigration, integration policies, and religious pluralism. Austria's Muslim population, including substantial Bosnian communities established through decades of migration, faces increasing political scrutiny amid shifting electoral dynamics favoring right-wing populist movements throughout the continent.
