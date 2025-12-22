403
ASEAN Calls on Thailand, Cambodia to Return to Dialogue
(MENAFN) Southeast Asian diplomatic leaders issued an urgent appeal Monday for Thailand and Cambodia to pull back from escalating military confrontation as border hostilities claim dozens of lives.
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers delivered a unified call for restraint ahead of critical military-to-military talks scheduled for later this week between the warring neighbors.
Following emergency consultations in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, regional diplomats released a coordinated statement affirming their commitment to defusing the volatile situation. The Cambodian prime minister's spokesperson circulated the document via X, the US social media platform.
"The Meeting expressed serious concerns over the continued tensions and hostilities, which have resulted in significant casualties, damage to civilian infrastructure, and the displacement of civilians on both sides of the border," the ministerial declaration stated.
Regional officials pressed both nations to guarantee safe passage for displaced civilians seeking to return home. Border residents must be allowed to resume normal lives "without obstruction and in safety and dignity," the statement emphasized, referencing pre-conflict conditions.
Ministers reinforced fundamental principles governing regional peace: avoiding military threats, pursuing diplomatic conflict resolution, and honoring territorial sovereignty under international legal frameworks to maintain Southeast Asian stability and economic prosperity.
The diplomatic bloc specifically demanded both governments demonstrate maximum restraint while pursuing immediate cessation of combat operations.
"The Meeting called on both countries to restore mutual trust and confidence, and to return to dialogue, including through bilateral mechanisms," diplomats declared.
Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow addressed journalists immediately following the ministerial session, revealing Bangkok and Phnom Penh reached agreement on direct military negotiations. Thailand initiated the proposal that armed forces representatives should "meet as soon as possible."
General Border Committee protocols will govern the Dec. 24 military session between both nations, Phuangketkeow confirmed.
ASEAN foreign ministers "welcomed the discussions on resumption of the ceasefire and cessation of hostilities," referencing Wednesday's scheduled GBC gathering.
"The ASEAN Foreign Ministers expressed hope for de-escalation of hostilities as soon as possible," the communiqué concluded.
Thai government sources report 21 military personnel and one civilian killed throughout the continuing border violence. Cambodia's Interior Ministry documented 20 civilian fatalities with 79 additional injuries sustained.
Bangkok authorities acknowledged another 33 civilian deaths as "collateral effects of the situation," further expanding the humanitarian toll from the territorial dispute.
