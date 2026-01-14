403
Gulf States Urge US Not to Launch Military Strike on Iran
(MENAFN) Persian Gulf nations are desperately urging Washington to abandon potential military action against Iran, cautioning that strikes could unleash widespread economic turmoil and political upheaval throughout the region, media outlets reported Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia, alongside Oman and Qatar, has conducted intensive private negotiations with the Trump administration following White House alerts instructing them to brace for possible operations against Tehran, media revealed.
Despite maintaining public silence as Iran confronts sweeping demonstrations, these governments are aggressively pushing American officials in confidential discussions to abandon the plan.
Gulf authorities warn that any military campaign aimed at dismantling Iran's government could catastrophically disrupt worldwide petroleum transit through the Strait of Hormuz—a critical chokepoint carrying roughly 20% of global oil supplies, according to Arab Gulf officials.
Regional leaders dread domestic backlash, financial damage, and retaliatory strikes should US forces proceed.
Saudi representatives have allegedly informed Tehran they will neither join hostilities nor permit American military aircraft to traverse their airspace, seeking to avoid direct involvement in confrontation.
"The president listens to a host of opinions on any given issue, but ultimately makes the decision he feels best," a White House official said.
President Donald Trump has yet to finalize his decision but posted on social media Tuesday: "HELP IS ON ITS WAY," encouraging Iranian demonstrators to persist.
Gulf leadership fears the volatility of a post-Khamenei Iran, including scenarios where authority transfers to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) or descends into regional disorder.
"They have no love for the Iranian regime," said former US Ambassador Michael Ratney, "but they also have a great aversion to instability."
Saudi Arabia, committed to its Vision 2030 economic diversification blueprint, considers regional stability vital. Experts indicate Gulf powers favor internal Iranian reforms over governmental collapse.
Iran has experienced relentless protest waves since last month, igniting Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar over the Iranian rial's steep devaluation and deteriorating economic circumstances. Unrest subsequently expanded to multiple cities.
Authorities have blamed the US and Israel for orchestrating the "riots" and "terrorism."
Official casualty data remains unavailable, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based advocacy organization, calculates that fatalities exceed 2,550, encompassing security personnel and demonstrators, with over 1,134 wounded.
HRANA additionally documented at least 10,721 detentions and 18,434 individuals taken into custody across 585 locations nationwide, spanning 187 cities throughout all 31 provinces.
