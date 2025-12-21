403
UN Report Reveals Afghanistan’s Security Situation
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council's Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team has determined that ISIS-K continues posing severe security risks across Afghanistan and beyond, despite the Taliban administration's claims of improved stability, according to the body's 16th assessment report.
While the evaluation acknowledged measurable improvements in internal peace and domestic security—benefits unevenly distributed across Afghan society—the monitoring team identified persistent serious threats operating within the country's borders.
The report found that Afghan authorities have "suppressed, although not eliminated" the ISIS/Daesh-Khorasan Province menace, commonly designated as ISIS-K or ISIL-KP. The militant organization continues to "pose serious threats within Afghanistan, regionally and beyond," the assessment concluded.
Cross-border militant operations remain a critical concern. The document highlighted that the "Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has conducted numerous high-profile attacks in Pakistan from Afghan soil," resulting in border tensions, civilian casualties, and commercial disruptions between the neighboring nations.
"The de facto authorities continue to maintain that no terrorist groups operate in, or from, its territory. Such claims are not credible," the UN report explicitly stated.
Despite security challenges, centralized governance has enabled the Taliban administration to achieve progress in select domains. The assessment cited one particularly striking development: poppy cultivation plummeted more than 95% in 2025 compared to "its peak under the Taliban in 2022."
"The economy appears relatively resilient, but weak," the monitoring team observed.
The report acknowledged that "there are ambitious plans for infrastructure development" while noting the de facto authorities confront substantial obstacles, including "in relation to responding to forced returns of Afghan citizens from neighboring countries and to recent natural disasters."
The assessment underscores the complex security landscape facing Afghanistan's Taliban government as it attempts to balance domestic stability with international terrorism concerns and economic rehabilitation efforts.
