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Iran Warns of Regional Nuclear Risk

Iran Warns of Regional Nuclear Risk


2026-04-05 02:47:35
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi cautioned on Saturday that possible US-Israeli strikes on the country’s nuclear facilities could expose the wider region to radioactive contamination, urging swift international intervention.

In a message addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, members of the Security Council, and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi, Araghchi stressed that continued attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure present serious dangers to both the environment and public health.

“These illegal attacks expose the entire region to a serious risk of radioactive contamination, which could have grave consequences for human health and the environment, and therefore must not be ignored,” he said in the letter, according to a news agency.

Araghchi noted that the strikes have been directed at facilities operating under international oversight, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which he described as intended solely for peaceful use and functioning under IAEA supervision.

He also accused the United States and Israel of repeatedly targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in recent months, while criticizing global organizations for their failure to take action.

“In less than nine months, the United States … and Israel … have launched two aggressive wars against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

Araghchi added that the absence of condemnation from the UN and the IAEA has encouraged further attacks. He also warned that comments from US officials suggesting nuclear sites—such as the Bushehr plant—could be targeted have increased concerns.

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