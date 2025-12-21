403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
N. Korea Calls for Opposition to Western-Imposed Sanctions
(MENAFN) North Korea called Saturday for unified opposition to Western-imposed sanctions, framing the appeal as essential to establishing a balanced multipolar international order.
"All countries committed to safeguarding world peace and security will have to stand firm against the West-imposed unilateral coercive measures if they are to build an equal and multipolar world," Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry declared in a statement.
The ministry asserted that global momentum is building to dismantle "unilateral coercive measures" that contravene UN Charter principles and established international law.
Condemning 'Vassal Forces' at UN Gathering
Pyongyang highlighted a recent informal plenary session convened December 4 to mark the International Day against Unilateral Coercive Measures. During that gathering, participants denounced the US and its "vassal forces" for "acts of hostility undermining the sovereignty and rights to existence and development of sovereign states," according to the ministry.
North Korea forms part of a coalition alongside Russia, China, and Iran advocating this position within international forums.
The bloc urged nations to "firmly reject and object to unlawful unilateral coercive measures running counter to the principles of sovereign equality, non-intervention, and respect for self-determination enshrined in the UN Charter," the statement said.
Linking Sanctions to Human Rights and Development
"Unilateral coercive measures are incompatible with peace and development of mankind, as they violate human dignity and rights and impede socioeconomic development and attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals by developing countries, they demanded the unconditional elimination of such measures," the ministry added.
The statement reflects Pyongyang's ongoing effort to build international solidarity against economic sanctions targeting its nuclear weapons program and human rights record. By framing sanctions as obstacles to global development goals, North Korea seeks to position itself within broader anti-Western coalitions challenging US-led international order.
The coordinated messaging among Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea signals deepening alignment among nations facing Western economic pressure, as they collectively push for restructuring global governance systems.
"All countries committed to safeguarding world peace and security will have to stand firm against the West-imposed unilateral coercive measures if they are to build an equal and multipolar world," Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry declared in a statement.
The ministry asserted that global momentum is building to dismantle "unilateral coercive measures" that contravene UN Charter principles and established international law.
Condemning 'Vassal Forces' at UN Gathering
Pyongyang highlighted a recent informal plenary session convened December 4 to mark the International Day against Unilateral Coercive Measures. During that gathering, participants denounced the US and its "vassal forces" for "acts of hostility undermining the sovereignty and rights to existence and development of sovereign states," according to the ministry.
North Korea forms part of a coalition alongside Russia, China, and Iran advocating this position within international forums.
The bloc urged nations to "firmly reject and object to unlawful unilateral coercive measures running counter to the principles of sovereign equality, non-intervention, and respect for self-determination enshrined in the UN Charter," the statement said.
Linking Sanctions to Human Rights and Development
"Unilateral coercive measures are incompatible with peace and development of mankind, as they violate human dignity and rights and impede socioeconomic development and attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals by developing countries, they demanded the unconditional elimination of such measures," the ministry added.
The statement reflects Pyongyang's ongoing effort to build international solidarity against economic sanctions targeting its nuclear weapons program and human rights record. By framing sanctions as obstacles to global development goals, North Korea seeks to position itself within broader anti-Western coalitions challenging US-led international order.
The coordinated messaging among Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea signals deepening alignment among nations facing Western economic pressure, as they collectively push for restructuring global governance systems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment