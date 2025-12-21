7 Retirement Account Moves Boomers Can Make In January

MENAFN - Saving Advice) January gives Boomers a clean slate to review their retirement accounts and make adjustments that can pay off all year long. Many retirees overlook how much early‐year planning can influence taxes, investment growth, and long‐term stability. Winter is a slower season for many older adults, making it the perfect time to sit down and evaluate financial goals. Even small changes made in January can lead to meaningful improvements by December. These seven moves help Boomers stay ahead of the curve.

1. Review Required Minimum Distributions Before They Sneak Up

Boomers who are required to take RMDs often wait until the end of the year, but January is the ideal time to plan ahead. Reviewing RMD amounts early helps retirees avoid last‐minute withdrawals that can push them into higher tax brackets. Seniors who spread their RMDs throughout the year often find the process less stressful and more predictable. Planning early also reduces the risk of penalties for missed deadlines. A January review sets the tone for a smoother financial year.

2. Increase Contributions to Catch‐Up Limits

Boomers aged 50 and older qualify for catch‐up contributions, which allow them to save more in retirement accounts. January is the perfect time to adjust contribution levels before the year gets busy. Even a small increase can make a big difference when compounded over time. Seniors who are still working can take advantage of these higher limits to strengthen their nest egg. Starting early ensures every paycheck contributes to long‐term security.

3. Rebalance Portfolios After a Volatile Year

Market swings can throw retirement portfolios out of balance, especially during unpredictable economic periods. January is a great time for Boomers to review their asset allocation and make adjustments. Rebalancing helps maintain the right mix of stocks, bonds, and cash based on risk tolerance. Seniors who skip this step may end up with portfolios that are either too risky or too conservative. A quick review can help protect long‐term savings.

4. Check Beneficiary Designations for Accuracy

Many Boomers forget to update beneficiary information after major life changes such as marriages, divorces, or the arrival of grandchildren. January is a natural time to review these details and ensure accounts reflect current wishes. Incorrect or outdated beneficiaries can create legal complications and unintended outcomes. Seniors who take a few minutes to verify their designations can prevent future headaches. This simple step is one of the most overlooked parts of retirement planning.

5. Consider a Roth Conversion While Rates Are Favorable

Roth conversions allow Boomers to move money from traditional retirement accounts into tax‐free Roth accounts. January is a strategic time to consider this move because it gives retirees the full year to plan for tax implications. Seniors who expect higher taxes in the future may benefit from converting earlier rather than later. A partial conversion can also help spread out the tax burden. This move requires careful planning but can offer long‐term advantages.

6. Review Monthly Withdrawal Rates for Sustainability

Boomers who are already drawing from their retirement accounts should review their withdrawal rates each January. Winter expenses, inflation, and market changes can all affect how long savings will last. Seniors who adjust their withdrawals early in the year can avoid overspending and protect their long‐term financial health. A small reduction now can prevent major shortfalls later. January is the perfect time to reassess spending habits.

7. Consolidate Old Accounts for Simplicity

Many Boomers have multiple retirement accounts from past jobs, making it difficult to track performance and manage distributions. January is a great time to consolidate accounts for easier oversight. Combining accounts can reduce fees, simplify paperwork, and make tax planning more straightforward. Seniors who streamline their finances often feel more confident and organized. Consolidation is especially helpful for retirees juggling multiple income sources.

Boomers Can Strengthen Their Retirement Outlook With Early Planning

January offers Boomers a valuable opportunity to reset their financial strategy and make smart decisions for the year ahead. These seven moves help retirees stay organized, reduce stress, and protect their long‐term savings. Winter may be a quiet season, but it's the perfect time for thoughtful planning. Boomers who take action now will be better prepared for whatever the year brings. Early preparation is the key to a strong retirement foundation.

