Measles Outbreak Causes Lockdown at Texas ICE Detention Center
(MENAFN) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) temporarily stopped "all movement" inside a detention center in the US state of Texas after a measles outbreak was identified, according to a news release issued on Sunday.
The Texas Department of State Health Service reported that on Jan. 31, two detainees were diagnosed with "active measles infections" at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center, which is situated roughly 70 miles (112 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio.
In response, "ICE Health Services Corps immediately took steps to quarantine and control further spread and infection, ceasing all movement within the facility and quarantining all individuals suspected of making contact with the infected," the department explained in an official statement.
The center, formally referred to as the South Texas Family Residential Center, houses families with children who are either awaiting deportation or involved in ongoing immigration court cases. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it is closely monitoring developments at the site.
According to DHS officials, "Medical staff is continuing to monitor the detainees' conditions and will take appropriate and active steps to prevent further infection," adding that "All detainees are being provided with proper medical care."
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) organized a demonstration outside the ICE facility, urging that it be shut down and criticizing what it characterized as cruel and unconstitutional treatment of detainees.
"When a nation that calls itself a beacon of freedom detains children behind razor wire, separates families from their communities, and holds them in isolated conditions, we have crossed a dangerous line," LULAC National President Roman Palomares stated.
