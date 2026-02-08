'Kennedy' Trailer: Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone In Gritty Thriller On Zee5

'Kennedy' Trailer and Plot Revealed

The trailer for Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Kennedy' was released on Sunday, offering a dark and gritty glimpse into the world of its lead character. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in key roles and is scheduled to stream on Zee5 from February 20, 2026. The two-minute trailer introduces Rahul Bhat as Uday Shetty, also known as "Kennedy." In a voiceover, the character says, "My name is Uday Shetty. In the last six years, I have killed so many people that I have lost count." By day, he works as a taxi driver. By night, he becomes a hired killer for the commissioner. Living a double life, he is always looking over his shoulder.

As the narrative progresses, a chance encounter with Sunny Leone's character alters the course of Kennedy's life, drawing her into his violent world and complicating his quest for redemption.

Director's Note and OTT Release

Just a couple of days ago, Anurag Kashyap announced the film's OTT release on social media. Sharing a post on Instagram, the filmmaker described Kennedy as a "labour of love" and expressed gratitude to his team and collaborators. He wrote, "Finally, our labor of love, angst, and everything in between--Kennedy--is coming home after traveling the world on @zee5. All I can say is that I am grateful for having been able to make this film, for my team, my producers, my studio, and at the end of the day--jab jab jo jo hona hai, tab tab so so hota hai (everything happens in its own time)."

About The Film

'Kennedy' is a dark thriller that revolves around an insomniac former police officer who was thought to be dead. He still works within a corrupt system and secretly searches for a way to fix his wrongs. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screenings section and later travelled to several international film festivals, including those held in Sydney, Bucheon, Neuchatel, Lisbon, Austin, Melbourne, London, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

The film is produced by Good Bad Films. Along with Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, it also stars Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Megha Burman. (ANI)

