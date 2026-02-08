Southern Command Chief Reviews Gujarat's Defence, Inaugurates Eye Camp

Operational Readiness Review in Gujarat

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, conducted a comprehensive operational review in Gujarat, with a focus on preparedness along the Creek and Kutch sectors. According to an official release, during the visit, Lt Gen Seth reviewed the large-scale Defence of Gujarat exercise, which validated operational readiness, multi-agency coordination, and rapid-response mechanisms in challenging terrain and operational environments. The exercise reaffirmed Southern Command's capability to safeguard national interests across Gujarat's diverse operational domains.

Community Healthcare Initiative

At the Bhuj Military Station, the Army Commander inaugurated a mega Surgical Eye Camp Outreach Programme, organised in collaboration with Specialist Ophthalmic teams from Army Hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi. The camp screened more than 2,500 patients across more than 120 remote villages, restoring vision to more than 200 beneficiaries through advanced diagnostic and surgical interventions. The initiative highlighted the Indian Army's continued commitment to providing quality healthcare to underserved and remote communities in Gujarat.

Honouring Bravehearts and Their Families

Later in Ahmedabad, the Army Commander and Komal Seth, Regional President of the Army Women Welfare Association (AWWA) of the Southern Command, interacted with and supported Veer Naris and Veer Matas, acknowledging their courage and sacrifice. The interaction underscored the Indian Army's deep sense of responsibility towards the families of its brave soldiers.

Shaurya Sandhya: A Blend of Martial Pride and Culture

The visit culminated with Shaurya Sandhya, attended by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, a vibrant evening that seamlessly blended martial pride with cultural expression, anchored in the vision of Viksit Bharat. The programme featured NIFT students showcasing Indian fashion through khadi, the grace of Bharatnatyam, and stirring martial performances by soldiers in Jhankh Pathak, Kalaripayattu, and the Army Martial Art Routine (AMAR).

According to the release, the visit reflected the spirit of a Saksham aur Surakshit Bharat and reinforced the Indian Army's enduring bond with the people as the nation moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

