Mumbai Open 2024: Mananchaya Sawangkaew Clinches Maiden Singles Title

It was redemption for Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew at the fifth edition of the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series on Sunday, according to a release. The 23-year-old, who finished as the runner-up in the Singles draw last year, secured her maiden Mumbai Open title after overcoming 17-year-old Lilli Tagger in the finals at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).

The Thailand player received 125 points, along with her grand prize of $15,500, while the runner-up received 81 points and $8,400. Meanwhile, in the Doubles, Elena Pridankina and Polina Iatcenko were crowned champions. The doubles winners bagged 125 points with a grand prize of $6,000, while the runners-up earned 81 points with a prize of $4,300.

Singles Final

It was a tense start to the Singles match with neither player giving away an inch in the opening set. The last season's runner-up eventually drew first blood, managing to clinch a crucial break at 4-4 and went on to secure the first set thereafter. Despite Tagger fighting hard in the second set, the Austrian fell agonisingly short as Mananchaya prevailed 6-4, 6-3 in an hour and 25 minutes.

Doubles Final

Later in the day, the Doubles final went the distance as last year's champion Elena Pridankina clinched her second Mumbai Open doubles title in as many years, this time partnering with her fellow counterpart Polina Iatcenko. The duo defeated Mananchaya Sawangkaew and Nicole Fossa Huergo in a thrilling tiebreaker, registering a 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, (10-5) win to be crowned as the Doubles champions.

Results: Singles Final: Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA) bt Lilli Tagger (AUT): 6-4, 6-3 Doubles Final: Elena Pridankina/Polina Iatcenko bt Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA)/Nicole Fossa Huergo (ARG): 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, (10-5). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)