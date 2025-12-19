New Studies Point Toward Stem-Cell Based Tooth Repair And Future Regrowth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Researchers are exploring whether dentists may one day use stem cells to help grow new teeth. While this idea once sounded out of reach, new studies show steady progress in restoring parts of a tooth, rebuilding dental pulp and supporting bone growth around the roots, with early findings outlined in a review by Zhang and Yelick published in Trends in Molecular Medicine (2021)

Stem cells are repair cells that can renew and change into other cell types. In dentistry, researchers study stem cells from adult teeth, baby teeth and bone. These cells may help dentists repair damage caused by decay, injury or infection.

Some of the most promising work focuses on dental pulp. One study found stem cells with markers linked to pulp repair, suggesting they could help treat inflammation or early pulp damage. Another study showed that implanted stem cells helped injured teeth rebuild pulp tissue with blood flow and nerve response. This work is still in early stages but shows clear progress.

Researchers are also studying how stem cells help rebuild the bone that holds teeth in place. One team found bone-related stem cells that assist with socket repair after a tooth is removed, based on findings from a systematic review published in BMC Oral Health by Alshaibani et al. (2025). Another group created a hydrogel that may support bone growth even in the mouth's moist environment. These studies point toward future treatments that may feel closer to natural repair.

Dr. Marina Siddiqi said,“Patients want to know if growing new teeth will ever be possible. We explain that the science is still developing, but these early results are a real step forward.”

Dr. Abdullah Paracha added,“The progress we see today would have been hard to imagine years ago. It gives hope for care that restores more of what patients have lost.”

While research continues, daily care is still the best defence. Early enamel wear can sometimes be slowed with good brushing habits, remineralizing toothpaste and less sugar. Severe decay still needs treatment from a dentist.

