Bobbi Sutherland

Associate Professor, Department of HIstory, University of Dayton

Dr. Sutherland is an associate professor in the Department of History, specializing in medieval history. In addition to HST 103, she teaches courses in Medieval Europe, the Silk Road, and the history of food. Her research centers on the Menagier de Paris, a late medieval text written by a man for his 15-year-old wife. The work includes a wide range of material, including everything for stories to a cookbook, making it a great source for social-historical research. Dr. Sutherland has presented and published on the author's approach to cuisine, his use of the Bible as a layman, and the way the work relates to the period following the Black Death. Her primary current project is a book examining the Menagier as a statement of bourgeois identity as it relates to the culture of conservation and change in the wake of the Black Death.

–present Assistant Professor of History, University of Dayton

Experience