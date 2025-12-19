Malaysia's Royal Stablecoin: Driving Asia's Shift To Tokenized Money

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Introduction

The launch of RMJDT marks a significant development in Malaysia's push toward regulated onchain settlement and the integration of stablecoins within its financial ecosystem. Positioned as a ringgit-pegged token, RMJDT aims to facilitate cross-border trade and everyday payments, aligning with regional efforts to establish certified, reserve-backed digital money infrastructure.



RMJDT is a ringgit-stablecoin designed for payments and international trade settlement.

Its treasury and validator framework aims to enable reliable onchain settlement infrastructure.

Across Asia, countries are reinforcing stablecoin regulation through licensing, reserves, and redemption rules. The growing demand for tokenized settlement in local currencies reflects the rising trend of asset tokenization beyond USD.

Market Context

RMJDT exemplifies a broader regional shift toward regulated, reserve-backed stablecoins integrated with traditional financial infrastructure, supporting Malaysia's ambitions to tokenize assets and streamline cross-border payments.

The introduction of RMJDT highlights Malaysia's ongoing efforts to deepen its digital asset framework by integrating a stablecoin backed by the local currency. Launched by Bullish Aim, a company chaired by Johor's Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, RMJDT is issued on Zetrix, a blockchain connected to Malaysia's national digital infrastructure. Marketed as a practical payment and trade settlement tool, the token serves as an innovative step toward making the ringgit more accessible for international commerce and online transactions.

What sets RMJDT apart is its backing model. According to disclosures, the token is stabilized by reserves comprising ringgit cash and short-term Malaysian government bonds, a conservative approach that resonates with regulatory preferences for transparency and ease of redemption. To support the network's day-to-day operations, a Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) holds 500 million Zetrix tokens, with plans to expand this reserve to one billion ringgit. The treasury also supports network stability through staking tokens linked to validator nodes, aiming to keep transaction costs predictable and facilitate network security.

This initiative aligns with Malaysia's strategic move toward broader asset tokenization, with Bank Negara Malaysia laying the groundwork for regulated tokenized products, including deposits, bonds, and loans. The central bank's phased roadmap illustrates a clear intent to bring tokenized financial instruments into the formal sector by 2027. However, significant challenges remain-particularly around settlement processes, liquidity provision, and cross-border currency conversions-all crucial for widespread adoption of onchain settlement solutions.

Regulatory regimes across Asia are increasingly focused on licensed stablecoin issuance. Hong Kong has implemented a licensing rule requiring issuers to obtain an HKMA license, while Singapore's approach embeds stablecoins within a wider ecosystem of tokenized assets and digital currency trials. Japan also governs stablecoins through structured, regulated models involving trust banks, underscoring regional emphasis on credibility, reserves, and compliance.

Malaysia's regulatory environment, overseen by the Securities Commission, emphasizes compliance and transparent frameworks for digital assets. The country's active participation in cross-border payment initiatives, such as linking PromptPay with neighboring platforms, supports its ambitions to accelerate tokenized financial services. RMJDT exemplifies this regional trajectory-serving as a testbed for regulated onchain settlement using the ringgit, deeply integrated with Malaysia's national digital economy strategy, and reflective of a broader trend toward stablecoin infrastructure as part of financial market evolution.

