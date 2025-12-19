Bitcoin's $65K Bottom In 2026: End Of The Bull Cycle?

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Cycle Signals Potential Downtrend Despite Bullish Sentiment

Recent analyses suggest that Bitcoin may have concluded its four-year halving cycle, signaling a possible decline in price and a period of consolidation. Despite optimistic forecasts driven by regulatory developments and institutional adoption, some experts warn of a potential“down year” for Bitcoin in 2026, following a record-breaking rally earlier this month.



Bitcoin's all-time high of $125,000 on October 6 may mark the end of its current four-year halving cycle.

Market analyst Jurrien Timmer indicates that Bitcoin could experience a“year off” in 2026, with support levels between $65,000 and $75,000.

Contrasting views emerge, with some analysts expecting an extension of the bull market driven by regulatory and fundamental industry progress. Recent social sentiment has turned bearish as Bitcoin trades below $85,000, with traders betting on short-term declines.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Bitcoin, Ether

Sentiment: Mixed / Cautiously Bearish

Price impact: Negative, as technical signals and social sentiment indicate potential short-term declines despite longer-term optimism.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Caution is advised; consider reducing exposure or awaiting confirmation of trend reversal before aggressive positioning.

Market context: The broader crypto landscape is grappling with volatility amid regulatory developments and shifting investor sentiment, which could influence Bitcoin's near-term trajectory.

Analysis of Market Dynamics

Despite Bitcoin reaching a historic peak of $125,000 in early October, many analysts believe this marks the culmination of an extended four-year halving cycle. Jurrien Timmer, director of global macroeconomic research at Fidelity, indicates that Bitcoin could be entering a“rest” phase, with the potential for a downtrend in 2026. He notes support levels around $65,000 to $75,000, suggesting that a correction or sideways movement may occur after the rally.

However, other industry voices remain bullish, citing the increasing number of regulated crypto investment products and positive fundamental progress. Tom Shaughnessy, co-founder of Delphi Digital, emphasizes that following a significant market crash in October, a recovery is expected. He believes that once the current liquidity crisis is absorbed, Bitcoin could reach new all-time highs in 2026, driven by institutional adoption and regulatory clarity.

Segmenting the market sentiment, social media platforms like X, Reddit, and Telegram show a bullish tone earlier in the week, but recent price dips below $85,000 have led to increased bearish commentary. Meanwhile, large traders-tracked by Nansen-remain optimistic about Ether, with significant net long positions, while taking a short stance on Bitcoin. This contrasting trading behavior reflects a cautious outlook among sophisticated investors as the market navigates volatility and regulatory uncertainties.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.