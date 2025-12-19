'Do They Have Nothing Better To Do?': Viral Reddit Post Sparks Debate Over HR Dress Code

A Reddit post titled“Just got this email from my HR. Do they have nothing better to do?” recently went viral on the r/IndianWorkplace forum, igniting fresh debate about office policies and employee attitudes in India's corporate sector.

The original poster shared that their company had initially allowed casual Fridays for the first six months of their employment. However, the policy was recently changed to require“formal/traditional” attire on Fridays. While colleagues generally complied, the poster acknowledged they personally didn't own simple Indian ethnic wear and saw no practical reason to invest in it. When HR circulated an email enforcing the new dress code, the employee responded with a mix of exasperation and humour, joking about turning up in a lehenga to make a point.

The exchange struck a chord with Reddit's workplace community, where users shared varying opinions on corporate dress codes and HR priorities. Some commenters empathised with frustrations over what they saw as trivial policy micromanagement, while others pointed out the importance of clear standards and employee adherence to cultural or organisational expectations.

The discussion also highlights broader challenges around HR communication and corporate culture in India. Across the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit, users have previously posted about issues ranging from strict leave enforcement and after-hours work expectations to experiences with unresponsive HR departments and clarity in professional guidelines. These conversations reflect an ongoing negotiation between traditional workplace norms and evolving expectations among modern professionals in the country's diverse workplaces.