Ripple USD Soars With Record Trading Volume, Outpacing PYUSD

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ripple USD (RLUSD) has experienced a significant leap in the past 24 hours, showcasing an impressive surge in trading volume. According to CoinMarketCap, the volume for Ripple's stablecoin skyrocketed by 94.27%, reaching a total of $84.66 million. This uptick highlights growing interest and active engagement from traders, marking Ripple USD as a leading contender in the stablecoin market.

The rise in Ripple USD's trading volume suggests that the stablecoin is gaining traction among investors. Despite the overall stagnation in the cryptocurrency market, RLUSD's performance signals a strong appetite for digital assets linked to stable value. This surge mirrors the demand seen for other established stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and Circle 's USDC, which recorded volume increases of 22% and 24%, respectively.

PayPal USD Underperforms in Comparison

Meanwhile, PayPal 's USD stablecoin (PYUSD), RLUSD's main competitor, has failed to keep up. Its trading volume has only increased by 18.53% in the same period. This discrepancy suggests that Ripple USD is emerging as the preferred choice among users, with its growing volume surpassing that of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) USD.

Ripple's growth can also be attributed to its recent acquisition of Rail, a Toronto-based stablecoin payment infrastructure company. This move, finalized on December 12, has shifted Rail's 10% share of the B2B stablecoin market toward RLUSD. Ripple's strategic decision to integrate Rail's technology into its ecosystem is expected to drive further adoption of Ripple USD, particularly in cross-border payments.

Ripple USD's Year-Long Growth Surge

Since its launch in December 2024, Ripple USD has seen remarkable progress. It quickly climbed into the top five stablecoins by market capitalization, reaching $1.02 billion within just one year. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse had previously predicted that RLUSD would hit the top five by the end of 2025. The stablecoin's rapid growth has surprised industry observers, positioning it as a serious player in the evolving crypto landscape.

