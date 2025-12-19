Coinbase Files Lawsuit Against 3 States Over Prediction Market Regulations

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Coinbase Challenges State Gambling Laws Through Federal Court Action

Coinbase is initiating legal proceedings against three U.S. states-Connecticut, Illinois, and Michigan-seeking federal clarity and protection for its upcoming prediction markets. The company aims to establish that these markets fall under the jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), rather than state gambling laws, in a strategic move to shape the regulatory landscape for event contracts.

The cryptocurrency exchange has filed suits in these states, requesting federal judges to confirm that prediction markets hosted on a CFTC-regulated platform are subject to the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and the CFTC's exclusive authority. Coinbase 's legal team asserts that a decentralized prediction market platform should not be classified as gambling under state laws, but rather as a legitimate financial derivative product regulated at the federal level.

Source: Paul Grewal

In a post on X, Coinbase's Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal emphasized that prediction markets are solely under the jurisdiction of the CFTC and not subject to the whims of individual state regulators. The legal filings challenge the notion that each state can independently determine the legality of prediction markets, arguing that such an approach would upset the federalist balance established by Congress. The company points out that the CEA's definition of“commodity” omits sports and political event contracts, bolstering their stance that these markets are inherently financial instruments rather than gambling products.

Grewal differentiates prediction markets from traditional sportsbooks, which profit primarily from customer losses and odds setting aimed at maximizing winnings. Prediction markets, by contrast, operate as neutral matching engines, connecting buyers and sellers without setting odds. Coinbase contends that treating these markets as gambling would undermine their protected status within the derivatives framework, which includes CFTC oversight, surveillance, and position limits.

Meanwhile, Kalshi, a CFTC-approved contract market for event-based derivatives, has been embroiled in legal battles across several states. While courts in Nevada and Maryland have ruled that Kalshi is subject to state gaming laws, other jurisdictions like New Jersey and Connecticut have temporarily shielded the company from enforcement actions pending further review. Massachusetts is moving toward blocking Kalshi's sports-related products altogether, with a decision expected early next year.

Coinbase's legal moves signal a significant shift in the ongoing debate over regulation of prediction markets in the U.S. They question whether such markets will be classified as financial instruments or fall under state gambling laws, with broad implications for the future of crypto-based prediction markets domestically.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.