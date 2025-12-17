Iran's Joint Field With Qatar Elevates Rich Gas Production

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The production of rich gas from the South Pars gas field (Northern Dome in Qatar), a joint gas field between Iran and Qatar, has increased by six million cubic meters per day since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2025) compared to the same period last year, Touraj Dehghani, managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), told local media, Trend reports.

According to Dehghani, during the specified period, daily production from the South Pars gas field reached 722 million cubic meters of rich gas. In comparison, the daily production during the same period last year was 716 million cubic meters.

Dehghani further noted that over the past year, POGC has undertaken a variety of operational activities aimed at boosting production from the South Pars gas field. These efforts include significant repairs, equipment upgrades, and other essential maintenance tasks.

He emphasized that ongoing operational work continues to focus on both sustaining and enhancing production levels from the South Pars gas field.

The South Pars gas field, also known as the North Dome in Qatar, is a joint gas field shared between Iran and Qatar. The field is reported to contain 51 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves, of which 36 trillion cubic meters are deemed producible. Iran's share of this field is 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.

The Iranian section of South Pars includes 24 development phases launched since 2002. The country currently produces around 700 million cubic meters of gas per day from the field. Total investment in the project has reached $90 billion, with the Iranian section accounting for roughly 33% of Iran's total gas production. On the Iranian side, the gas fields have been built up by Iran, while on the Qatari side, they have been taken over mainly by foreign companies.

---

