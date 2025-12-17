403
Trump Declares Naval Blockade on Venezuelan Oil Traffic
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that his administration had imposed a “total and complete blockade” on every sanctioned oil tanker traveling to or from Venezuela, branding the government of President Nicolás Maduro a “foreign terrorist organization.”
In a message posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump claimed, “Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America.” He added that the blockade would stay in force until the authorities in Caracas returned “all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets.”
Trump alleged that the Maduro administration has been channeling oil profits into activities such as “drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder, and kidnapping.” He also stated that Venezuelan citizens who had previously been sent to the United States were now being sent back “at a rapid pace.”
This declaration follows escalating strain between Washington and Caracas, as Trump continues to press for Maduro’s removal from office. He has repeatedly insisted that every option remains available, including the possible use of military power, while pointing to a substantial buildup of forces in the surrounding area.
According to US officials, American forces have already conducted 22 confirmed operations against what they describe as “narco-terrorist” vessels at sea. These actions have reportedly resulted in 87 fatalities since strikes commenced in the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific Ocean in early September.
Venezuela, meanwhile, has accused the United States of engaging in “maritime piracy,” describing the actions as part of a “sustained policy of coercion and aggression” after US authorities intercepted and confiscated a Venezuelan oil cargo in international waters.
Washington has defended the move, asserting that the seized ships were being used to move sanctioned crude from Venezuela and Iran as part of an “illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations.”
