Tether Advances Plan To Buy Juventus

Tether, the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin, has taken a formal step towards acquiring Juventus Football Club, signalling a deeper push by a major crypto firm into mainstream European sport. Paolo Ardoino, Tether's chief executive, has confirmed that the company has submitted a proposal to buy the Turin-based club, opening a new chapter in speculation over the future ownership of one of football's most recognisable names.

The approach, made through Tether Investments, is understood to outline an interest in taking control of Juventus from its majority shareholder, Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family. Exor has owned Juventus for more than a century and currently holds around 64 per cent of the club. While financial terms have not been disclosed publicly, the move places Tether among a small group of non-traditional investors seeking to enter elite European football through outright ownership rather than sponsorship.

Juventus has been undergoing a prolonged period of financial and sporting strain. The club posted heavy losses across multiple seasons following the pandemic, was forced to undertake capital raises to stabilise its balance sheet, and has navigated governance upheaval that included the resignation of its entire board in late 2022. On the pitch, Juventus has struggled to match the domestic dominance of earlier years and remains under scrutiny from football authorities over accounting practices linked to past transfer dealings.

Against this backdrop, Ardoino has presented Tether's interest as a long-term industrial project rather than a speculative bet. He has argued that Juventus retains enormous global brand value, a large international fan base, and strong commercial potential if paired with disciplined financial management and modern digital engagement strategies. According to people familiar with the thinking inside Tether, the company views football as a platform to extend its consumer-facing presence beyond crypto-native audiences.

Tether's rise has been one of the most striking stories in digital finance. Its USDT stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, dominates trading volumes across global crypto markets and plays a central role in liquidity for exchanges, particularly outside the United States. The company has reported substantial profits driven by interest income on its reserves, which include US Treasury bills and other liquid assets. That profitability has enabled Tether to diversify into areas such as bitcoin mining, energy infrastructure and artificial intelligence investments.

The Juventus proposal reflects a broader trend of crypto-linked capital flowing into sport, though the scale of a full club acquisition sets it apart from earlier sponsorship deals. Over the past decade, football clubs across Europe have partnered with crypto exchanges, fan token platforms and blockchain startups. Several of those arrangements ended abruptly after market downturns exposed the fragility of some sponsors. A takeover bid from a stablecoin issuer therefore raises fresh questions about governance, transparency and regulatory oversight.

Italian football authorities and UEFA would be required to assess any change in control at Juventus, including scrutiny of funding sources and ownership structures. Stablecoin issuers operate in a regulatory grey zone in many jurisdictions, though Tether has sought to bolster its credibility by increasing disclosure around its reserves and engaging with auditors and regulators. Ardoino has repeatedly stated that Tether is fully backed and financially conservative, positioning the company as capable of meeting the stringent requirements associated with owning a top-tier football institution.

Exor has not publicly indicated that Juventus is formally for sale. In past statements, the holding company has described the club as a strategic asset, albeit one that must be managed sustainably. Analysts note that Exor has also been rebalancing its portfolio, trimming exposure to underperforming assets while prioritising industrial and healthcare investments. A credible offer that allows Exor to reduce its financial burden while preserving Juventus's competitiveness could therefore attract consideration, even if talks remain at an early stage.

Market reaction to the news has been mixed. Some Juventus supporters have expressed curiosity about the prospect of new capital and a break from years of austerity, while others have voiced concern about entrusting the club's future to a crypto firm. Football finance specialists point out that ownership alone does not guarantee sporting success, particularly in a league where revenue growth lags behind England's Premier League and competitive balance remains fragile.

