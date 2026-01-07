403
US tracks Russian-protected oil tanker after failed boarding
(MENAFN) US authorities are continuing to monitor an oil tanker operating under Russian protection after it departed the Caribbean and entered the North Atlantic, a move that has heightened concerns about a possible maritime confrontation, as stated by reports released Tuesday.
The ship, previously known as Bella 1 and now sailing under the name Marinera with Russian registration, was initially observed near Venezuela’s Caribbean shoreline in late December, according to reports.
Washington placed the tanker under sanctions last year over allegations that it was involved in unlawful oil shipments connected to Iranian crude and other sanctioned networks. At the time, the vessel was en route to take on cargo in Venezuela when US Coast Guard personnel attempted to board it.
The boarding effort was unsuccessful. In response, the crew carried out a sudden change of course and escaped into the Atlantic Ocean.
More recent open-source tracking information indicates that the tanker has since traveled northeast across the North Atlantic. Data reviewed this month showed the ship operating roughly 250 miles off the coast of Ireland and moving toward the North Sea, according to available monitoring records.
While being followed, the crew reportedly painted a Russian flag onto the ship’s hull and asserted that the vessel was operating under Russian protection.
Soon after, Russian authorities formally added the tanker to their national registry under the name Marinera, designating Sochi as its home port. Moscow subsequently issued a diplomatic request calling on the United States to end its pursuit, a step that further complicated any effort to detain the ship under international maritime regulations.
Despite these developments, reports indicate that US officials are still preparing potential actions to intercept Marinera as well as other vessels operating under sanctions.
