Mehbooba Slams CM Omar For 'Silence’ On Land Acquisition, Orchardists’ Concerns
Speaking on the death anniversary of her father and former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in Bijbhehara, Mehbooba Mufti said that instead of solving public issues, Omar Abdullah is busy speaking only against the PDP.ADVERTISEMENT
“He has an absolute majority, and his party has members in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, yet he chooses silence on issues that hurt the poor,” she said, as per news agency KNO.ADVERTISEMENT
She further claimed that Omar Abdullah does not understand the emotional and economic value of orchards and land that belongs to ordinary Kashmiris.“He doesn't know what an orchard or a piece of land means to a poor family. That is why he is mute on these issues and refuses to speak for the people whose livelihoods are at stake,” she said.ADVERTISEMENT
Mehbooba Mufti also said that the unemployment rate and alienation among the people of J&K has reached a level that a doctor from Pulwama killed himself and some innocents in Delhi, yet Omar Abdullah government is silent on burning issues in J&K.
She also urged the government to prioritise employment for local youth before acquiring land for railway and other major infrastructure projects in Kashmir, saying development cannot come at the cost of people's livelihoods and dignity.
