Israel Secures Landmark Bond Sale
(MENAFN) Israel has raised 6 billion U.S. dollars in its first global bond issuance since the ceasefire with Hamas took effect in October last year, marking the country’s second-largest international public offering in history, according to the Finance Ministry.
The sale attracted roughly 36 billion U.S. dollars in bids — six times the amount issued — also ranking as the second-highest demand ever recorded. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich remarked that the outcome "reflects the strength of the Israeli economy."
The issuance included new 5-, 10-, and 30-year bonds and drew participation from about 300 investors across more than 30 countries and regions, including Arab states. The transaction was underwritten by Bank of America, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan.
Officials noted that the offering signals a return to pre-conflict financing conditions, meets Israel’s funding requirements for 2026, and delivers a notable boost to the domestic market.
As of the end of November, Israel’s 12-month fiscal deficit stood at approximately 29 billion U.S. dollars, equal to 4.5 percent of its GDP.
