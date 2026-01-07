403
Pakistan Conducts Flight Test of 600km Taimoor Cruise Missile
(MENAFN) Pakistan announced a major defense breakthrough Saturday following the successful test launch of its domestically engineered Taimoor cruise missile system, hailing the achievement as a pivotal advancement in "advancement of national aerospace and defence capabilities."
Military authorities disclosed in an official release that the air-launched Taimoor missile represents a quantum leap in strike capacity, "capable of engaging enemy land and sea targets with high precision at a range of 600 kilometers (372.8 miles), carrying a conventional warhead."
The weapon system incorporates cutting-edge technological features designed to penetrate adversarial defenses. "Equipped with state-of-the-art navigation and guidance system, Taimoor is designed to fly at very low altitudes, enabling it to effectively evade hostile air and missile defence systems," according to military officials.
Defense planners emphasized that the missile's "precision-strike capability" significantly bolsters the "conventional deterrence and operational flexibility of Pakistan Air Force," according to the statement.
High-ranking military commanders from Pakistan's armed forces observed the test firing alongside defense scientists and engineering specialists who developed the indigenous weapons platform.
The 600-kilometer operational range positions the Taimoor among Pakistan's most formidable conventional strike assets, capable of reaching deep into hostile territory while maintaining terrain-hugging flight profiles that complicate interception efforts. The successful trial underscores Pakistan's expanding domestic military-industrial capabilities amid ongoing regional security tensions.
