Vivek Oberoi Claims To Be Dad Suresh Oberoi's 'Shadow' In A Heartfelt Birthday Message

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi claimed to be his father Suresh Oberoi's 'shadow' in a heartfelt birthday post.

The 'Mast' actor revealed that while he was never intimidated by Bollywood, his biggest concern was to live up to the phenomenal legacy left by his father, whose style and charisma are unlike any other.

Vivek wished his dad on his special day, saying, "The film industry never intimidated me. But what I really lost sleep on was the shoes I was meant to fill. @oberoi_suresh the stylish, charming actor whose dialogues boomed and roles exuded such fierce power, I was nervous as hell!​ (sic)."

The 'Saathiya' actor further shared a little secret that while everyone considers him to be a mama's boy, he is actually his father's shadow.

"On your birthday, I want to tell you that even though I tell everyone I am a mama's boy, I hope you know that I am my dad's shadow. Everything I learnt, I learnt from you. Everything I am, is because of you," added Vivek.

A proud son also went on to share how he feels when people recognise him because of his dad. He wrote, "And when people recognise me because of how you touched their lives with your boundless grace and love, there is no one prouder than me in the world. ​I love you. ​Happy Birthday, Dad.​"

Vivek's sweet birthday post also included some glimpses from father Suresh's cinematic journey. In the clip, Suresh was heard saying during an interview that, "I do not copy anyone. In fact, I do not even copy Suresh Oberoi".

Suresh made his acting debut in 1977 with "Jeevan Mukt". After this, he went on to play lead roles in films such as "Ek Baar Phir"; however, they did not perform as expected.

Later on, he played character roles in projects such as "Kartavya", "Ek Baar Kaho", "Surraksha", and "Khanjar".