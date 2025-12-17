Sen. Warren Flags Pancakeswap Concerns As Market Structure Faces Delay

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US Senator Elizabeth Warren Calls for Investigation into Decentralized Crypto Exchanges

Senator Elizabeth Warren has intensified her scrutiny of decentralized cryptocurrency platforms, urging federal authorities to clarify whether investigations are underway into exchanges like PancakeSwap and Uniswap. Her concerns revolve around potential risks to national security, including money laundering and improper political influence, particularly regarding enforcement practices and ties to illicit activities.



Senator Warren requests transparency from the Treasury and Justice Departments on investigations into decentralized exchanges.

Her letter highlights concerns over national security threats, including money laundering linked to North Korea.

She emphasizes the importance of understanding regulatory enforcement amidst proposed crypto legislation. The senator also raised specific allegations of PancakeSwap promoting tokens associated with Trump 's crypto company, World Liberty Financial.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None specific, though references include decentralized exchanges and crypto companies.

Sentiment: Cautiously Vigilant

Price impact: Neutral, as the news centers on regulatory inquiries rather than immediate market movements.

Market Context

The move reflects ongoing Congressional interest in regulating DeFi platforms amid broader concerns over security, compliance, and influence in the rapidly evolving crypto space.

Official Correspondence and Congressional Development

In a letter dated Monday, Senator Warren pressed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Attorney General Pam Bondi to address whether their agencies are investigating major security risks associated with platforms like PancakeSwap. She expressed concerns about potential political bias under the previous administration's enforcement practices, as well as reports linking cryptocurrency laundering to North Korean actors.

Monday letter from Senator Elizabeth Warren. Source: Senate Banking Committee

Her inquiry coincides with a slowdown in legislative activity, as the Senate prepares for a recess. Despite expectations from some Republicans to address the Responsible Financial Innovation Act-a comprehensive crypto market structure bill-Chairman Tim Scott announced that legislative markup has been postponed until 2026. This delay highlights the ongoing political debate over crypto regulation and oversight.

Meanwhile, concerns have arisen over speculative activity on PancakeSwap, with reports indicating efforts to promote coins linked to the Trump family's crypto enterprise, World Liberty Financial. This has added to political tensions, given the potential conflicts of interest involving President Trump's connections to the industry, which some Democrats strongly criticize.

In related political news, XRP legal advocate John Deaton announced he will run for Congress in 2026 as a Republican, aiming to challenge Democratic Senator Ed Markey. Deaton gained prominence with his legal battles defending XRP holders, positioning himself as a key figure in crypto advocacy and policy.

These developments underscore the increasing attention Congress is giving to DeFi, regulatory compliance, and the influence of crypto entities on political processes in the United States.

