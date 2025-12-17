Canada To Approve Only Trusted 'Good Money' Stablecoins For Valid Transactions

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Canada Moves Toward Regulating Stablecoins as the Country Aims for Digital Financial Innovation

The Bank of Canada has announced that it will only approve high-quality stablecoins that are tied to central bank currencies, reflecting a cautious approach to integrating digital assets into the country's financial system. This move aligns with broader efforts to modernize Canada's financial infrastructure, ensuring stablecoin adoption is both secure and reliable under forthcoming regulations expected by 2026.



Stablecoins must be pegged 1:1 to a central bank currency and backed by liquid, high-quality assets like government bonds and Treasury bills.

The Bank of Canada aims to promote stablecoins as“good money,” comparable to traditional banknotes and deposits.

Canada's regulatory framework emphasizes reserve sufficiency, redemption policies, and risk management practices for stablecoin issuers. This initiative follows global trends, with notable moves in the UK, Hong Kong, and the US to establish comprehensive stablecoin regulations.

The Bank of Canada's governor, Tiff Macklem, made clear in a speech at the Montreal Chamber of Commerce that only stablecoins backed by central bank currencies and fully supported by high-quality liquid assets will be approved. Macklem emphasized the importance of pegging stablecoins on a 1:1 basis with fiat currency to ensure they function as reliable money, akin to physical banknotes or bank deposits. The assets backing these stablecoins would typically include government bonds and Treasury bills, offering easy convertibility into cash and robustness against market volatility.

This stance follows Canada's comprehensive 2025 budget report, which outlined minimum reserve requirements for stablecoin issuers, along with policies for redemption and risk mitigation, including data security measures. The country's vision is to leverage the innovation of stablecoins while safeguarding consumers and the financial system. Such regulation aims to facilitate safer digital transactions for Canada's over 40 million residents, in addition to establishing faster payment systems and an open banking framework to ease switching banks.

The movement toward stablecoin regulation in Canada is part of a broader international trend. The US passed the GENIUS Act in July, deemed one of the most comprehensive frameworks to date. Similarly, the UK and Hong Kong have advanced their regulatory regimes, reflecting a global consensus on the need for fair and secure digital currency practices.

While Canada previously considered issuing a central bank digital currency, those plans were shelved in September 2024, as Macklem cited a lack of compelling reasons to proceed. Nonetheless, the country's ongoing efforts demonstrate a strategic shift toward integrating digital assets into its traditional financial infrastructure, fostering innovation while emphasizing safety and stability.

