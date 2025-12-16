System Solutions LLC Releases ACH Version Update For Credit Card Processing Integration With Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GLASTONBURY, Conn., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Solutions LLC announced the release of a powerful version update for its Credit Card Processing integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central cloud ERP software. This integration now enables businesses using System Solutions Credit Card Processing integration to process ACH payments within 365 Business Central. The integration electronically processes ACH in real-time or autonomously on a specified frequency, to collect customer ACH payments for open Invoice balances. Credit Card payments and ACH payments processed in Business Central automatically record all customer and general ledger entries in Business Central, requiring a fraction of the accounting staff time required as when using disconnected card payment processors, card payment devices, or manual ACH transactions.

With credit card and ACH processing integration, Business Central users in retail, wholesale, distribution, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, construction, hospitality, agriculture, professional and business services can process customer payments at any point in the order, fulfillment, or deferred payment arrangement.

“In the latest release we added ACH and we also included all logical payment points in Business Central including order entry, retail POS, warehouse picking, invoice generation, and open net terms invoices” says Dave Durrenberger, Director of Sales, System Solutions LLC.“This should cover any customer payment processing requirements for any 365 Business Central end user.”

System Solutions partnered with Datacap and iStream to enable 365 Business Central users to process ACH and credit cards with any acquiring bank in North America including Chase, First Data, FiServ, Global Payments, Moneris, TSYS, Wells Fargo, and Worldpay to name a few.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is Microsoft's cloud ERP software and manages: Customers, Vendors, Inventory, Sales, Service, Purchasing, Warehouse, Shipping, Projects, Manufacturing, Accounting, and Financials. Business Central is designed so that small and medium-sized businesses, single or multi-location, national or international, can manage their entire business.

Datacap Systems and iStream are trusted gateways in the payment processing industry collectively processing over $175B+ in payments annually.

To learn more about Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and the credit card and ACH processing integration, visit System Solutions Microsoft 365 Business Central Extensions website or contact us at +1 (860) 781-9986.

About System Solutions LLC

System Solutions LLC is a certified Microsoft Partner specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central in the retail, wholesale, and distribution verticals including specific expertise in payment processing requirements. System Solutions LLC implements Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and creates purpose-built tools and integrations to help businesses grow.

Contact Information:

System Solutions LLC

80 Eastern Boulevard, Suite 2

Glastonbury, CT 06033

Phone: (860) 781-9986