Resolutions Of Baltic Horizon Fund Repeat Extraordinary General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A repeat extraordinary General Meeting (hereinafter the“”) of Baltic Horizon Fund unit-holders took place on 16 December 2025 in Tallinn, Estonia.

The repeat meeting was convened as the required quorum was not reached during the initial extraordinary General Meeting on 8 December 2025. In accordance with section 10.11 of the fund rules of Baltic Horizon Fund the repeat General Meeting is permitted to adopt resolutions regardless of the number of votes represented at the meeting, unless otherwise stipulated in the fund rules.

A total of 58,923,830 Baltic Horizon Fund units were represented at the meeting, which account for 41.05% of the total number of votes in the fund.

The agenda of the meeting was to decide on the issuance of new units during Q1 2026 in order to strengthen the balance sheet of Baltic Horizon Fund.

The General Meeting resolved:

To issue new units during Q1 2026 in order to strengthen the balance sheet of Baltic Horizon Fund.

The resolution was passed, 92.94% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour.

All investors registered to participate at the meeting participated in voting.

The recording of the meeting is available here.

The minutes of the meeting will be made available within seven days via the website of the Baltic Horizon Fund.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail ...



Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

