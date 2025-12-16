Custodia Files En Banc Petition To Overturn Fed Master Account Denial

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Custodia Bank Continues Legal Effort to Secure Federal Reserve Master Account

Custodia Bank, a crypto-focused financial institution founded by Bitcoin advocate Caitlin Long, is intensifying its pursuit of a master account at the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Wyoming-chartered bank filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit after its previous application was denied, marking a significant step in the broader effort to integrate cryptocurrencies within the traditional banking system.



Custodia Bank has submitted a petition requesting a rehearing en banc of the Tenth Circuit's decision to uphold the Federal Reserve's denial of a master account.

The bank argues that the Federal Reserve's interpretation of the Monetary Control Act undermines eligible banks' rights to obtain a master account, raising constitutional questions about the Fed's authority.

A master account with the Federal Reserve enables banks to settle transactions directly using central bank money, reducing reliance on correspondent banking and minimizing costs and risks. Despite efforts since its 2020 launch, Custodia remains excluded from the Federal Reserve System, highlighting ongoing challenges faced by crypto firms in traditional banking access.

Legal Battle for a Federal Reserve Master Account

Custodia Bank, launched in 2020 and founded by Caitlin Long, has long aspired to secure a master account at the Federal Reserve-an essential step for direct access to the central bank's core payment and settlement systems. However, its application was rejected by the Kansas City Federal Reserve in January 2023, and previous efforts to become a Federal Reserve System member were also unsuccessful.

In its new petition, Custodia claims that the Federal Reserve's refusal violates the rights granted under the Monetary Control Act, which the bank asserts assures eligibility for a master account to all banks that meet certain criteria. The firm contends that the Fed's stance effectively vetoes state-chartered banks, thereby posing constitutional dilemmas about the Fed's authority to deny such accounts.

Long emphasized the significance of a master account, describing it as“Diamond tier,” essential for access to secure and efficient settlement systems. She also pointed out that Custodia is among the few crypto companies recognized as banks, alongside Kraken. The ongoing legal effort highlights the broader struggle faced by crypto firms in gaining traditional banking services in an increasingly scrutinized financial landscape.

Despite support during the Trump administration era, recent efforts reveal persistent obstacles. Long previously commented that the government had taken no meaningful steps to address crypto debanking issues upon President Trump 's return to office, emphasizing the ongoing industry challenges in maintaining access to banking infrastructure.

