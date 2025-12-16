Ripple Expands RLUSD Stablecoin To Ethereum Layer-2, Including Coinbase's Base
Ripple 's new venture into Ethereum's layer-2 networks is set to broaden the stablecoin's presence beyond its initial platforms, Ethereum and XRP Ledger (XRPL). Ripple has partnered with Wormhole to begin testing RLUSD's integration on Base, Optimism, Kraken 's Ink, and Uniswap's Unichain. This multichain strategy highlights Ripple's focus on creating a more scalable and interoperable future for RLUSD, as it looks to capture a larger share of the market. The launch is expected in the coming year, pending further regulatory approvals.Ripple's Dual Regulatory Edge
The timing of Ripple's announcement comes as the firm secures further regulatory backing. The company's CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, emphasized that the approval from the OCC represents a significant milestone for RLUSD, as it ensures that the stablecoin operates under robust oversight. This regulatory edge is seen as a potential advantage as more institutions move to embrace on-chain solutions. Ripple's efforts to secure licenses in other global markets, including a recent approval from Abu Dhabi's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), suggest the company is preparing RLUSD for widespread institutional adoption.
Ripple's move to expand RLUSD's use also ties directly to its broader strategy to enhance the utility of XRP. The company aims to issue RLUSD wherever there is demand for XRP, which will help solidify the relationship between the two assets. Additionally, the recent launch of wrapped XRP (wXRP) on Solana by HEX Trust further enhances the opportunities for XRP holders. By using wXRP as a liquidity pair with RLUSD on supported networks, Ripple envisions new business models that will integrate XRP seamlessly into the crypto economy.A Future of Multichain Growth
Ripple's plan to extend RLUSD's availability across multiple blockchain platforms aligns with its goal of enhancing both XRP 's and RLUSD's utility. The company noted that RLUSD's expansion will also include additional chains next year, expanding the stablecoin's reach even further. However, these efforts will be subject to ongoing regulatory approvals, ensuring compliance in all markets Ripple enters. With strong partnerships and regulatory foundations in place, Ripple is positioning RLUSD for broader adoption in the evolving crypto landscape.Crypto Investing Risk Warning
