Birla Public School Hosts International Higher Education Fair 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School, Doha, hosted the International Higher Education Fair 2025 on December 11, 2025 at the Basant Kumar Birla Auditorium.

Organised in collaboration with TIES Global, the event brought together leading universities from India, the UAE, and Germany, providing students with valuable insights into global higher education opportunities.

The fair witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of Grades IX to XII, accompanied by their parents, and offered a unique platform for direct interaction with university representatives.

Students gained comprehensive information on undergraduate programs, admission requirements, scholarship opportunities and potential global career pathways. Parents also benefitted from personalized counselling sessions and detailed briefings on emerging higher-education trends and international study options.

Featuring interactions with more than 20 international universities, the event included career and admission counselling sessions, as well as detailed guidance on course selection and global education opportunities.

The institutions participated in the event are SRM Institute of Science and Technology, SP Jain School of Management, Mahindra University, Vignan University, Vishwakarma University, Symbiosis International University, SRM University AP, Alliance University, PSG Institute of Advanced Studies, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (Dubai), SRM Institute of Science and Technology – Ramapuram & Trichy, Chennai Institute of Technology, GITAM University, FOM University (Germany), BITS Pilani Dubai, MIT-WPU, Jain University, Atria Institute of Technology, Rajalakshmi Engineering College and Acharya Institutions.

Stakeholders expressed highly positive feedback, appreciating the seamless organization, clear communication and meaningful academic guidance provided throughout the event.

The International Higher Education Fair 2025 proved to be an enriching and informative experience, further reinforcing Birla Public School's commitment to nurturing globally aware, confident and future-ready learners.