Eurostat says nearly one-third of EU citizens used generative AI tools
(MENAFN) Newly released figures indicate that the use of generative artificial intelligence has become widespread across the European Union, with close to one out of every three residents engaging with such tools during 2025.
Based on recent statistical findings on household and individual technology usage, 32.7% of people between the ages of 16 and 74 reported having used generative AI applications during the year. The data shows that most users relied on these tools for personal reasons, accounting for 25.1% of respondents, while professional use followed at 15.1%. A smaller share, 9.4%, reported using generative AI in the context of formal education.
Adoption levels varied significantly across member states. Northern and smaller EU countries recorded the highest engagement, with Denmark leading at 48.4%, followed closely by Estonia at 46.6% and Malta at 46.5%. At the lower end of the spectrum, usage remained more limited in Romania, where 17.8% reported using generative AI, as well as in Italy at 19.9% and Bulgaria at 22.5%.
The figures point to a growing but uneven integration of generative AI technologies across the EU, reflecting differences in digital readiness, access, and adoption among member states.
