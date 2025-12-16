Visit Qatar Launches Qatar National Day Song Inspired By 2025 Slogan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar in collaboration with the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra has released a medley of Qatari songs to mark Qatar National Day 2025, inspired by this year's slogan,“We Rise with You and We Await Your Support.”

The video serves as a National Day dedication from Visit Qatar to the people of Qatar, honouring the nation's journey, values and collective spirit.

The film is designed to evoke nostalgia and honour cherished memories and significant milestones across generations, spotlighting the traditions, values and shared experiences that continue to unite the nation.

Through compelling storytelling, authentic visuals and emotional resonance, the production fosters a personal connection with audiences, inviting reflection on Qatar's history, cultural roots and the enduring principles that shape its identity. The video is a specially curated musical composition that weaves together a selection of well-known and iconic Qatari songs from the past.

The medley combines excerpts from“Ya Qatar Inti Alhayat” by Abdulaziz Nasser,“Huya Mila” by Fahd Al Mursal,“Hille Barad” by Faleh Al Ajlan,“Aanigi Ham Al Sahayeb w Al Reoud” by Faleh Al Ajlan, and“Amdi Tamdi Biladi” by Fahd Al Mursal, creating a unified musical tribute that resonates across generations.

The composition places community at the heart of the narrative, emphasising the collective role of Qataris and residents in carrying forward Qatar's legacy and aspirations.

The video will be featured across Visit Qatar's digital and social platforms throughout the National Day period, serving as a key element of this year's celebratory content.

By sharing this production with the wider community, Visit Qatar reinforces its commitment to showcasing Qatar's heritage and supporting initiatives that strengthen national unity.