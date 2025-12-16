403
Teenager stabs child, injures guard at Moscow-region school
(MENAFN) A deadly knife attack carried out by a teenager at a school in the Moscow region has resulted in the death of a young student and injuries to others, according to official statements released Tuesday.
The assault occurred in the Gorki-2 settlement within the Odintsovo district. Authorities confirmed that a child died after being stabbed during the incident. “As a result of the stabbing wound, the child succumbed.”
Further confirmation came from the children’s rights official for the Moscow region, who stated that the victim was a fourth-grade student. “To our great sorrow, a child, a fourth-grade student, has died in the school. There are also injured individuals,” she wrote in a message shared on Telegram.
Reports indicate that a school security guard was among those injured in the attack. Following the incident, investigators launched a criminal case to determine the circumstances surrounding the stabbing and the motives behind it.
