Ashghal Announces Temporary Full Closure On Environment Street

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary full closure on part of Environment Street for traffic heading towards Rawdat Umm Lekhba Intersection.

The closure will take effect from Friday, December 19, 2025 to Thursday, December 25, 2025 from 12 midnight till 5am daily, to implement the asphalt course laying as part of road maintenance.

Throughout this period, road users are urged to adhere to the speed limits, and use all available diversion route as indicated on the map.