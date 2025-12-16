Qatar Expresses Solidarity With Morocco Following Impact Of Floods
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expresses its full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco following the floods that struck the coastal city of Safi, resulting in deaths and injuries.
The Ministry conveys the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco, and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured and safety for those missing.
