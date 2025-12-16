Transcom Positioned As A Leader In The SPARK Matrixtm: Contact Center Outsourcing Services (CCOS), Q4 2025 By QKS Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading CCOS vendors.

Progress, with its comprehensive CCOS solution Transcom, has received strong ratings across service excellence and customer impact.

Transcom's consecutive positioning as a global CX leader by QKS Group for the last four years in SPARK MatrixTM: Contact Center Outsourcing Services (CCOS), 2025.

Amandeep Singh Khanuja, Principal Analyst and Practice Director at QKS Group, states, "Transcom is navigating the industry's shift from traditional, cost-centric outsourcing to intelligence-driven operations. By combining human expertise with AI-enabled orchestration and real-time analytics, the company is evolving its delivery model toward greater adaptability and precision. This approach reflects a broader transformation across the BPO landscape, where value is increasingly defined by the ability to merge automation with human judgment to drive consistent, high-impact customer outcomes”

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Contact Center Outsourcing Services (CCOS) providers in the form of the SPARK MatrixTM. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“Securing a top Leader position in the SPARK Matrix for the fourth consecutive year demonstrates the depth of the transformation capabilities we deliver for our clients. The market demands deep, long-standing relationships built on continuous transformation, not simple scale. By fusing expertly integrated technology with the unmatched talent of our team, we operate as true advisors, integrators, and transformation partners for the world's leading enterprises," said Brian Johnson, President and CEO of Transcom.“This recognition confirms that the market demands intelligence, led by deep business analytics and insights, and Transcom is leading the charge."

The report validates Transcom's strategic transformation, noting its ability to drive higher satisfaction and efficiency compared to competitors who rely solely on technology or scale. Specifically, the report recognized Transcom's strength in its proprietary technology suite, which includes AI-powered solutions such as IRIS, an integrated real-time interaction solution; the Autopilot framework; and the ADA platform, which applies AI to simulate complex customer interactions, accelerating training and improving service quality and retention. This combination of productized tools and pragmatic human-in-the-loop guardrails positions Transcom as a provider that can capture efficiency gains from AI at scale while maintaining the reliability enterprise buyers demand. The report also recognized Transcom's foundational strength in embedding cybersecurity and data privacy protocols to safeguard client and customer information across diverse delivery geographies.

Transcom provides AI and digitally enhanced customer experience (CX) services to some of the world's most ambitious brands. More than 300 clients globally, including disruptive e-commerce players, category redefining fintechs, and technology legends rely on us for on-, off-, and nearshoring services. Transcom's over 30,000 employees work in 80+ contact centers and work-at-home networks across 29 countries, creating brilliant experiences in customer care, sales, content moderation and backoffice services.

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK MatrixTM evaluation framework, SPARK PlusTM analyst advisory platform, QKS IntelligenceTM for market and competitive tracking, and QKS CommunityTM for CXO leaders and practitioners.

